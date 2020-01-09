Telford man dies after taking tablets

Luke Anthony Balshaw, 30, of Dawley Bank, Telford, died on August 12 last year.

An inquest at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told that Mr Balshaw was known to be addicted to prescribed and non prescribed drugs.

He was discovered, in cardiac arrest, at his home on August 11. He was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital but died the following day.

A post mortem showed that he had taken two kinds of tablets and died from drug toxicity.

Coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, recorded a verdict of misadventure.