Dogs saved from house fire in Telford

By Rob Smith | Dawley | News | Published:

Two dogs had to be rescued from a house in Telford after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Firefighters were called to Manor Road in Dawley at about 2pm today after a neighbour reported a fire alarm sounding.

A crew attended from Telford Central fire station.

The fire in the kitchen was out by the time the fire crew arrived and they began ventilating the house using breathing apparatus.

The owner was not in the house but the firefighters rescued two dogs that were inside.

