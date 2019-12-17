Dogs rescued after fire in house in Telford

The alarm was raised just after 2pm today (17) to the fire at a property in Manor Road, Dawley.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that a neighbour reported the fire. When a fire crew from Telford Central arrived they found it had been a small fire in the kitchen of the house.

The fire was out on the arrival of the crew.

Firefighters put on breathing apparatus to go into the house and ventilate the building using specialist equipment.

"The owner was not in attendance and two dogs were rescued by fire crew," a spokesman said.

The incident was under control by 2.38pm.