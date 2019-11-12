Dawley pit disaster memorial completed

The Springwell Pit Disaster saw eight men aged between 14 and 22 die when a chain connected to a lift snapped and they plummeted 50 yards down a 150 yard shaft. The chain then landed on them.

John Davies, Edward Jones, Isaiah Skelton, Allen Wyke, Robert Smith, William Bailey, John Parker and John Yale were buried in a communal grave, their funeral attracting crowds from throughout the town.

Now the Springwell Pit Disaster Memorial, based at Holy Trinity Church, has been cleaned up so that future generations can remember those who died.

Councillor Concepta Cassar, who represents Dawley on Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "Our industrial and working class heritage are matters very close to my heart and after several site visits with officers to consider how Holy Trinity’s grounds could be improved, I thought it important that the memorial to those affected by this tragic chapter in Dawley’s history received some extra care."

The tragedy happened on December 6, 1872. It was one of the biggest industrial accidents within Dawley.

Work resumed at the mine the following day and the mine continued to be worked until about 1880.