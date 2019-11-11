Car wrecked in Telford arson attack

Firefighters were called to Meadow Road in Dawley just after midnight on Sunday and after assessing the scene, investigators confirmed it was damaged on purpose.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed nobody was hurt in the incident, but the car was 50 per cent destroyed.

It said: "At 12.02am on Sunday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Dawley, Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale. A Fire Investigation officer was in attendance.

At 00.02hrs 10.11.19 crews dealt with a car fire in Meadow Road Dawley. Fire Investigation called out and confirmed that it was deliberate. If you have any information call @TelfordCops on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800555111 pic.twitter.com/ndKhQRU0X1 — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) November 11, 2019

"Crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to tackle the fire.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the police.

"One hatchback vehicle was 50 per cent destroyed by fire.

"Fire Investigation called out and confirmed that it was deliberate. If you have any information call Telford Police on 101."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org