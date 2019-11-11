Menu

Advertising

Car wrecked in Telford arson attack

By Nick Humphreys | Dawley | News | Published:

A car was deliberately set on fire in a quiet Telford street in the early hours.

Firefighters were called to Meadow Road in Dawley just after midnight on Sunday and after assessing the scene, investigators confirmed it was damaged on purpose.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed nobody was hurt in the incident, but the car was 50 per cent destroyed.

It said: "At 12.02am on Sunday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Dawley, Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale. A Fire Investigation officer was in attendance.

"Crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to tackle the fire.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the police.

"One hatchback vehicle was 50 per cent destroyed by fire.

"Fire Investigation called out and confirmed that it was deliberate. If you have any information call Telford Police on 101."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Dawley Telford Local Hubs News Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News