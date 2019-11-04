Good Samaritans come to aid of Telford 82-year-old whose fence was vandalised

Brian Smith, from Gloucester Road in Dawley, had his fence vandalised last week, and said he had been left feeling rough.

But after hearing his story, staff at Premier Garden Supplies in Horsehay decided to help fix the situation.

The company has replaced Mr Smith's fence for free after seeing the outpouring of support for him on social media.

Owner Paul Sharp said: "We first saw the story on Facebook, and lots of people tagged me to see if there was anything I could do.

"I popped to see him yesterday, left him a letter explaining what we wanted to do for him and he gave me a call. Me and the guys came this morning and we've done it totally for free."

Mr Sharp said his company had originally been based in Dawley, and he was happy to give something back.

"Dawley is where we took our first premises," he said. "I don't know Mr Smith personally, but we know people in Gloucester Avenue and it's a really nice community.

"We've all got a granddad. In this day and age, you hear about people having things vandalised or children having their pumpkins stolen – everything is negative. I thought this would be a nice thing to do."

The vandalism is the second time Mr Smith had been targeted by criminals in only a few years.

He had a 35mm camera taken during the last incident.

Anybody who has information about either incident is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org