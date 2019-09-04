Three Telford buildings revamped thanks to £150k grant

Dawley House, St. Leonard’s Church and Dawley Town Hall have all seen improvements over the last few months, as well as two popular play areas.

This is part of a £750,000 Telford & Wrekin Council scheme, which gave £150,000 to each of the borough’s five main towns, including Great Dawley, as part of the Telford 50 celebrations.

Councillor Malcolm Randle, mayor of Great Dawley Town Council said: “I am really grateful for the Telford 50 legacy grant, as it helped our Dawley House and Hall become much more attractive and comfortable, with better facilities for our users to enjoy.

“These improvements also increase hiring our community spaces and as such, helps to keep our centres going for generations.

“The fund also helped St. Leonard’s Church undergo renovation and improvements works of its community space, such as repairs to walls, window seats, roof, update of the interior décor to a modern finish to help us ensure the building’s sustainability.

“With these projects now completed, including improvements to two play areas, we can definitely say we can support our community so much better, long into the future.”

Cllr Andy Burford, cabinet member for Health and Social Care said: “It’s great to see Telford 50 Legacy projects all across the borough now being completed – they have made such a huge impact on regenerating community centres and key buildings and we hope people will enjoy the new facilities for many years to come.”