Watch: Drug-driver leads Telford police on six-minute chase

Jermaine Sanderson, 28, admitted he was driving under the influence of cannabis when he led officers on a six-minute figure of eight around roads in Aqueduct and Dawley.

Sanderson had been stopped for a routine check, but drove off, repeatedly just missing other road users while police followed him.

He travelled around roundabouts the wrong way, sped towards oncoming traffic and pulled out at blind junctions without looking.

#pursuit in Telford during School Holidays. Driver under influence of drugs, disqualified, no insurance.... Jermaine Sanderson received 4 months sentence suspended for 2yrs, additional 4yr ban, 150hrs unpaid work. Why he ran carrying the hot dogs remains unsolved. 3231. pic.twitter.com/ypxMTLuIzs — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) August 27, 2019

It was only when he crashed into the wall outside a home in Finger Road that he jumped out of his car and ran away. Police soon cornered and arrested him.

Sanderson, of The Rock, Telford, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving whilst over a specified drug limit and for having no insurance.

Advertising

Jermaine Sanderson

It happened on the morning of April 26. Sanderson pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court on August 21.

He was handed a four-month suspended sentence, an additional four-year driving ban and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Sanderson overtook traffic and drove the wrong way around blind bends

Following his sentencing, police released the six minute video of the chase on Twitter.