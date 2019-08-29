Advertising
Watch: Drug-driver leads Telford police on six-minute chase
A disqualified Telford driver who was high on drugs led police on a potentially deadly chase through the town.
Jermaine Sanderson, 28, admitted he was driving under the influence of cannabis when he led officers on a six-minute figure of eight around roads in Aqueduct and Dawley.
Sanderson had been stopped for a routine check, but drove off, repeatedly just missing other road users while police followed him.
He travelled around roundabouts the wrong way, sped towards oncoming traffic and pulled out at blind junctions without looking.
It was only when he crashed into the wall outside a home in Finger Road that he jumped out of his car and ran away. Police soon cornered and arrested him.
Sanderson, of The Rock, Telford, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving whilst over a specified drug limit and for having no insurance.
It happened on the morning of April 26. Sanderson pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court on August 21.
He was handed a four-month suspended sentence, an additional four-year driving ban and 150 hours of unpaid work.
Following his sentencing, police released the six minute video of the chase on Twitter.
