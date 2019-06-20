Rotary club boost for young Telford BMX riders

The Rotary Club of Wellington members were left overwhelmed after they heard a presentation from volunteer Kirsty Smallman about the success of the Wrekin Riders club and the sessions it offers.

The Rotarians, who meet weekly at the Buckatree Hall Hotel, visited the BMX club in Dawley. Despite offering sessions to hundreds of riders a week, the club did not have a clubhouse or proper toilet facilities.

Kieran Edwards, club coach and chairman, said: “We can’t thank the Rotary Club of Wellington enough for the support they have offered us.

“The new clubhouse will enable the club to offer so much more and will also enable us to offer things we couldn’t previously which will offer the club an added income.”

Brian Richards, a member of the Rotary Club of Wellington, said: “We agreed that we should fund a much-needed new clubhouse and this was delivered earlier this year.

“We wish the children and adults at Wrekin Riders every success for the future and we look forward to following their journey.”

The club has seen visitor numbers treble over the last four weeks after it received a £2,500 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council. To find out more about the club visit facebook.com/wrekinriders or email wrekinriders@outlook.com