Menu

Advertising

Rotary club boost for young Telford BMX riders

By Mat Growcott | Dawley | News | Published:

Children at a Telford BMX club have won the backing of a local Rotary Club which has donated a new clubhouse.

Youngsters, from left, Jenson Davis, seven, Eddie Smallman, nine and Markku Reynolds, 11, with Kieran Edwards, centre lifting the bike, and Wellington Rotarians, from left, Brian Richards, Vic Young, Peter Seaward and Peter Williams

The Rotary Club of Wellington members were left overwhelmed after they heard a presentation from volunteer Kirsty Smallman about the success of the Wrekin Riders club and the sessions it offers.

The Rotarians, who meet weekly at the Buckatree Hall Hotel, visited the BMX club in Dawley. Despite offering sessions to hundreds of riders a week, the club did not have a clubhouse or proper toilet facilities.

Kieran Edwards, club coach and chairman, said: “We can’t thank the Rotary Club of Wellington enough for the support they have offered us.

“The new clubhouse will enable the club to offer so much more and will also enable us to offer things we couldn’t previously which will offer the club an added income.”

Brian Richards, a member of the Rotary Club of Wellington, said: “We agreed that we should fund a much-needed new clubhouse and this was delivered earlier this year.

“We wish the children and adults at Wrekin Riders every success for the future and we look forward to following their journey.”

The club has seen visitor numbers treble over the last four weeks after it received a £2,500 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council. To find out more about the club visit facebook.com/wrekinriders or email wrekinriders@outlook.com

Dawley Telford Local Hubs News Editor's Picks Trending Topics
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News