Almost 500 runners feel the heat at Dawley's 5k Phoenix Flyer - with pictures

Nearly 500 runners took part in the annual 5k Phoenix Flyer, with just as many supporters lining the historic High Street.

The flyer, now in its 35th year, is part of Telford Athletic Club’s sexarathon, a series of six races that take part in and around Telford, ranging from 5km to five miles.

Runners from all over the Midlands came to take part in the race, with representatives of athletics clubs across Telford, Newport, Market Drayton, Shrewsbury, Whitchurch, Dudley, Wolverhampton, Tipton and beyond.

Race director Dave Jackson said: “It was a really successful 25th Phoenix Flyer 5k. As always volunteers, competitors and spectators were awesome. Thank you to everyone who made it happen.”

Mark Mountford, of the club, said: “Thanks as always go to our marshals, timekeepers, number recorders and the runners. Also our sponsors DRE & Co, Great Dawley Town Council and also the landlord and staff of The Elephant & Castle for allowing us to use the pub for our HQ and prize giving.

“Congratulations to our winners Tom Baines and ladies winner Jess Humphreys.”

Runners were all smiles as they made their way around the streets of Dawley as part of the Phoenix Flyer

Tom Bains of the Tipton Harriers, finished the 5k race in 15 minutes and 20 seconds. He was followed by Jonathan Morris and Jack Pickett of Wolverhampton & Bilston Athletics Club with 15 minutes and 35 seconds and 15 minutes and 41 seconds respectively.

Philip Wilson from Tipton Harriers finished in 15 minutes and 41 seconds, and Dylan Hillett of Telford Athletics Club finished in 15 minutes 45 seconds.

Jess Humphreys of Wolverhampton & Bilston Athletics Club, finished the course in 17 minutes and 54 seconds. She was followed by Claire Martin, of Telford Athletics Club with 18 minutes and five seconds,and Lauren Cooper of Bridgnorth Running Club with 18 minutes and 37 seconds.

There were 430 finishers in total, ranging up to 46 minutes and 48 seconds.

The race took runners from the High Street, along King Street, down Captain Webb Drive, back along Heath Hill, past Dawley CofE school and Dawley Park and back towards the High Street via George Street. It was a three lap event and was started by Great Dawley deputy mayor Councillor Stefan Heighway.

The next race in the Sexarathon will take place along the tracks and paths of Granville Country Park on June 12, from 7.30pm, starting at the Shropshire Golf Club.