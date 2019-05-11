Leader of Telford 'people's revolution' dies at 86

Vic Tonks was one of the founders of Telford & Wrekin People's Association, a non-aligned group created in October 2004 amid outrage at the proposals by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Despite having been a Labour supporter all his life, he vowed to oust his Labour colleagues from council office, describing its leadership at the time as "arrogant."

In the wake of widespread opposition, the council backed down and the charges were only introduced in Wellington and Newport, where they were scrapped after just nine months.

With the parking charges battle won, Tawpa, chaired by Mr Tonks, developed a platform of "people's policies" including a return to weekly rubbish collections, a probe into councillors' expenses, and support for district centres.

Tawpa gained its first seat on Telford & Wrekin Council when Adrian Williams won Dawley Magna in a bye-election in December 2006 caused by the resignation of the former council Labour leader Phil Davis. Mr Tonks polled over 1,200 votes when he was among three Tawpa councillors elected in the 2007 council elections, all in Dawley Magna.

The group also had electoral success at town council level, and the high water mark came when it expanded to five Telford & Wrekin councillors in 2009 thanks to the defection of two Tories.

He lost his seat in 2011, along with all the other Tawpa councillors, having served for four years, but continued to campaign on local issues, particularly on behalf of his beloved Dawley – before the advent of Tawpa he had been chairman of Dawley Residents Association.

Vic played football for a number of teams in the Dawley area, including Horsehay Albion, Dawley Athletic, and Hinkshay United, normally at left back, hanging up his boots at the age of 40, and then helping train Telford Juniors.

Advertising

In 1970 he became secretary of a committee formed to build a new Royal British Legion Club in Dawley, and continued through its start-up period.

His work background was in the printing trade, firstly at P & J Printers in Dawley, then Pendelbury Printers in St Georges, and also encompassing Hobsons in Wellington, and Wildings in Shrewsbury. Vic joined the Shropshire Star in 1964 and was one of the pioneers who launched the paper that year, and was the local leader of the print union.

Serving over 20 years, he and many other printers lost their jobs in a 1980s dispute over new technology, and Vic went on to other printing jobs and ultimately worked part time for West Pennine Trucks before retiring in 1998, after which he took up crown green bowls, playing for a number of teams.

Mr Tonks is survived by wife Rita, whom he met during a walk up the Wrekin in 1952, twin sons Glenn and Steve, and grandchildren Lee and Greig – Greig Tonks is a professional rugby player with London Irish who has been capped for Scotland.

The funeral is on May 15 at Telford crematorium at 10.30am.