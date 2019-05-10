Man treated by paramedics after being rescued from Telford flat fire

Three crews of firefighters were sent to Old Vicarage Road in Dawley at about 12.20am.

The crews, which were sent from Telford Central and Tweedale, rescued the man and then used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the flames.

He was left in the hands of West Midlands Ambulance service, who treated him and was then discharged at the scene.

Jamie Arrowsmith, of the ambulance service, said: "We were called at 12.23am by the fire service to reports of a house fire in Old Vicarage Road. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.

"We assessed one male patient for smoke inhalation. They were discharged at the scene."