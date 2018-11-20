Jackal armoured vehicle arrives in Shropshire

And while that might not be a necessity on Shropshire’s roads, it is still fantastic news for soldiers from The Royal Yeomanry D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron, who have just received their first Jackal reconnaissance vehicle.

The three-person vehicle is taller and longer than the Land Rover-style vehicles it will replace, and will allow the Telford-based reservist unit to train on and crew the same vehicles that Army regulars use for reconnaissance.

WATCH: The Jackal arrives in Shropshire:

The Jackal armoured vehicle arrives in Telford

Major Jules Ward, of the unit, said: “We’re the first squadron across all the Yeomanry regiments to receive this vehicle.

“The Jackal is the eyes and ears of the Army. It is a lot heavier than the old Land Rover-based vehicles.

"You need a category C licence to drive it, which is a great recruiting tool for us, because the soldiers we recruit we will pay for not only their category B licence but their category C licence as well.

"Mostly the vehicle is there to see and not be seen.

"Soldiers from the squadron will train on this vehicle. That will be very exciting, and I think they're very much looking forward to seeing the vehicle here with us in Shropshire."

The Jackal arrived at the squadron’s Dawley Bank base at about 3.30pm yesterday.

Driving it off the truck was Lance Corporal Sean Holtham, from Telford.

“This has been quite anticipated across the year,” he said.

“It feels nice to drive. It’s very heavy. It’s got a good decent engine. Compared to other Army vehicles, it’s definitely a nicer drive.”

Sean grew up in the Army. His father was a soldier and he joined up himself.

Now he’s in the reserves, and said it is a great way to learn to drive amazing vehicles.

“A young lad who comes off the street, we’ll put him through the training and when he passes out we’ll get him the licence he needs,” he said.

“There’s a lot you can get out of it if you’re willing to put the effort in.”