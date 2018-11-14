Menu

Telford wall still lies in disrepair a month after storm brought tree down

By Mat Growcott | Dawley | News | Published:

A wall at one of Telford’s most beautiful locations remains in ruins a month after a tree smashed through it in stormy weather.

A month after a tree fell in Storm Callum, the wall alongside Horsehay Pool is yet to be repaired

Horsehay Pool wall, which is near Telford Steam Trust, was hit by the tree during Storm Callum on October 11.

In the days afterwards, the tree was cut down and the area was made safe, but the once-popular spot still lies spoiled.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that investigations were now ongoing to find out the structural integrity of the wall ready for repairs.

Discussions are ongoing with the Dawley Hamlets Parish Council on wider plans to improve the pool area.

Chris Kowalik, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Telford & Wrekin Council has made the wall safe.

“We’re carrying out investigations into the structural integrity of the wall in order to find out how it can be repaired. We’re also in discussions with Dawley Hamlets Parish Council on wider plans to improve the pool area, which will include a permanent repair to the wall.”

Dawley Telford
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

