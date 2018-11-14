Telford wall still lies in disrepair a month after storm brought tree down

Horsehay Pool wall, which is near Telford Steam Trust, was hit by the tree during Storm Callum on October 11.

In the days afterwards, the tree was cut down and the area was made safe, but the once-popular spot still lies spoiled.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that investigations were now ongoing to find out the structural integrity of the wall ready for repairs.

Discussions are ongoing with the Dawley Hamlets Parish Council on wider plans to improve the pool area.

Chris Kowalik, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Telford & Wrekin Council has made the wall safe.

“We’re carrying out investigations into the structural integrity of the wall in order to find out how it can be repaired. We’re also in discussions with Dawley Hamlets Parish Council on wider plans to improve the pool area, which will include a permanent repair to the wall.”