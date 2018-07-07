Crews tackle spate of Shropshire grass fires - with pictures

Three crews tackled a grass fire covering 75m x 50m on Lilleshall Hill, near Newport at 5.45pm on Friday.

Crews from Newport, Telford Central and Tweedale used beaters and hosereel jets to tackle the flames.

Crews working hard on Lilleshall hill

3 appliances and 2 ISU's in attendance #todaywemadeadifference pic.twitter.com/E2SnWuQjXT — Adam Matthews (@SFRS_atm) July 6, 2018

Wonderful residents in Lilleshall supporting crews #caring pic.twitter.com/nP1ic0XTiN — Adam Matthews (@SFRS_atm) July 6, 2018

Colleagues from @shropsfire are still on Lilleshall Hill damping down. Cause of the fire is not yet known but please be aware the ground is like a tinderbox pic.twitter.com/dMYSWdZsWJ — Newport SNT 🐶➕☀️➕🚗=❌ (@NewportCops) July 6, 2018

Earlier a crew from Wellington was called to a fire at the rear of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, at about 2.30pm.

Two crews from Telford Central Fire Station were then called to a fire involving 50 square metres of grass and undergrowth at The Mount, Dawley, just before 3pm.

Later in the evening there were also grass fires at Greatford Green, Shrewsbury, and Moss Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford.