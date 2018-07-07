Advertising
Crews tackle spate of Shropshire grass fires - with pictures
Firefighters have dealt with a spate of grass fires in Shropshire.
Three crews tackled a grass fire covering 75m x 50m on Lilleshall Hill, near Newport at 5.45pm on Friday.
Crews from Newport, Telford Central and Tweedale used beaters and hosereel jets to tackle the flames.
Earlier a crew from Wellington was called to a fire at the rear of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, at about 2.30pm.
Two crews from Telford Central Fire Station were then called to a fire involving 50 square metres of grass and undergrowth at The Mount, Dawley, just before 3pm.
Later in the evening there were also grass fires at Greatford Green, Shrewsbury, and Moss Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford.
