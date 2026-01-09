Broseley council tax precept to increase by nearly 20 per cent

Broseley Town Council has approved its 2026/27 budget, which has its precept going up by 19.7 per cent – an additional £3.09 a month for a Band D property. The main reason for the rise is the town council taking on the street scene service after Shropshire Council confirmed it can no longer prioritise it due to its severe financial pressures.

By mangaging it more locally, Broseley Town Council says it can respond more quickly to issues such as litter, grass cutting, road sweeping, gully cleaning, bin servicing, pathway maintenance, and general environmental concerns.

Birchmeadow Centre, which hosts Broseley Town Council meetings. Picture: LDRS

Shropshire Council will contribute 66 per cent of the costs in the first year, resulting in a minimal net cost to the town council in 2026/27. However, the level of funding is expected to decrease in future years.

To meet the remaining costs, the town council has provisioned £8,988.62 as part of the overall precept for the forthcoming year.

Broseley Town Centre. Picture: Google

All existing day-to-day services will be fully funded, say the town council, including open spaces, the cemetery, public toilets, bus shelters, the Birchmeadow Centre, play areas, library, car parks, Christmas lighting, and routine town services.

The budget also includes:

A permanent cemetery toilet, replacing the current portable facility and delivering long-term savings

Citizens Advice outreach, providing continued local access to essential advice services

Community allotments with water supply and maintenance

An expanded play scheme, fully funded by external grants

An upgrade to the Visit Broseley tourism website to support visitors and local businesses.

“Most of the increase relates to one-off projects, which will not need repeating,” said Jenna Munday, town clerk at Broseley Town Council.

“As a result, the council expects a much smaller precept increase next year, while continuing to plan for the reduced county council funding.

“The town council believes this budget is a responsible and forward-thinking approach that protects essential services and invests in Broseley’s future.”

Anyone who wants to comment on the plans or has any questions, should contact Ms Munday on 01952 882172 or email townclerk@broseley-tc.gov.uk.