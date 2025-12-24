The collision happened on the B4373 at around 10.30pm.

There was nobody trapped in the vehicle when firefighters arrived on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Broseley involving one car in collision with a telegraph pole, no persons trapped.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Tweedale and crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.