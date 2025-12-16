The incident happened at Cockshutt Lane shortly before 7pm on Tuesday (December 16).

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “On Tuesday, December 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Broseley.

“A 4x4 was well alight. Crews in attendance used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and small tools.

“Fire contained to the engine bay by crews. Police are also in attendance.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Tweedale.