Emergency services respond after car ends up on roof in Broseley

West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service, were all dispatched to the incident in Broseley at around 12.30pm yesterday - Sunday, December 7.

An update said that the crash happened on Ironbridge Road, with a car rolled onto its roof.

The fire service said that no-one was trapped in the vehicle, and its crew used small tools to make sure the car, and the road, were safe.