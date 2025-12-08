West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were all dispatched to the incident in Broseley at around 12.30pm on Sunday (December 7).

An update said that the crash happened on Ironbridge Road and that a car had rolled onto its roof.

The fire service said that no-one was trapped in the vehicle, and its crew used small tools to make sure the car, and the road, were safe.

The incident on Ironbridge Road. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

An update on the Tweedale Fire Station social media account said: "On arrival, paramedics were already in attendance and thankfully no persons were trapped.

"No serious injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene awaiting the recovery vehicle. Once it had arrived and righted the vehicle, crews ensured the vehicle and scene were made safe before returning to station."