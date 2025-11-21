Cuddle a cow: Shropshire cow cuddling experiences overtake hot air balloon rides in popularity

Wonder Days, which offers gift experiences, says Highland cows have become the "unexpected stars" of TikTok and Instagram - replacing cats, alpacas and capybaras as social media’s favourites.

Now the firm has had its own idea and is offering people the chance to get up close and personal with the shaggy-haired beasts through its Highland Cow Cuddling Experience in Shropshire.

The experiences are being offered at a Shropshire farm in the Broseley area, where people get 30 minutes to cosy up with the hairy-highlanders.

If you've ever wanted to cuddle a Highland Cow then now is your chance.

A statement from Wonder Days explained: "Recent studies have shown a surge in popularity, which has been found to lower cortisol levels and boost neurochemicals like oxytocin, with the fluffy friends becoming symbols of slow living, kindness, and countryside calm, in a world that never switches off.

"The 30 minute Highland Cow Cuddling Experience has quickly become one of WonderDays top trending activities, climbing from 12th to 3rd place in just a few weeks this November. Together with the Highland Cow Experience with Afternoon Tea, it has now surpassed even the company’s iconic Hot Air Balloon Rides in popularity. The Experience is not even open for visits until March."

People taking part get 30 minutes to hand-feed the cows their favourite snacks, brush and groom their glorious coats, cuddle them and pet them, snap the perfect countryside selfie, and learn about the herd linked to prize-winning pedigree stock.

Every session is guided by experienced handlers who make sure the cows are relaxed, safe, and happy.

It is designed for small groups - maximum of four people - and adults aged 18+, so people get a calm, personal experience with plenty of time for bonding and photos.

Matt Jones, managing director and co-founder of WonderDays said: "Highland cows have always been adorable, but their popularity has recently surged across social media.

"We wanted to turn that online love into something people could actually experience, not just scroll past.

"The Highland Cow Cuddling Experience is one of WonderDays most heartwarming new additions.

"From adrenaline filled adventures to moments of calm connection with nature, its growing popularity shows that consumers are increasingly drawn to experiences that offer the perfect mix of wellness and shareability”.

For more information visit https://www.wonderdays.co.uk/blog/cows-are-the-new-cats-why-everyones-falling-in-love-with-highland-cows.