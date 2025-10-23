Broseley high street holiday let could return to retail or office use under new plans

An application to convert a bedsit on the ground floor of a property on Broseley High Street for use as a shop or office has been submitted to Shropshire Council.

Until 2022, the ground floor of the entire building was operating as Molly's Cafe, but the following year, the owners asked the council for permission to divide it into two.

At the time, the applicant argued proposal would avoid the loss of the existing commercial unit and introduce a space for commercial tourism through the addition of a holiday let.

That proposal saw one half remain in use as a shop, while the other became a bedsit for use as a holiday rental.

But, two years after those plans were approved, new plans have been submitted that would see the space be converted into a store or an office.

The plans suggest little internal alterations would need to be made to the 19th century building, but the shower room and kitchen of the bedsit would be converted into a utility space and W/C.

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/03852/FUL