Core blimey! Village apple pressing day gears up for its return this weekend

Apple pressing has taken place at Willey and District Village Hall near Broseley since 2019.

This year it returns to the village hall on Sunday (September 28)

Hall secretary Anne Skinner said the event will see thousands of apples pressed, for either juice or cider-making,

She said: "Our annual community event will take place this year on Sunday, September 28 starting at 12 noon and all are welcome to bring their apples along, to be turned into juice, for the princely sum of £5.

"Juice can be taken to drink, make cider or we can pasteurise it at no extra cost. There is no charge to attend the event and all are welcome with or without apples. You may even like to help the process!

"There will be a bar, and a cafe selling hot drinks, rolls and homemade cakes. Bring clean apples (no fallers), suitable containers for the juice and normal-sized wine bottles for pasteurisation. The bar can take card, but cash is required for the pressing and cafe. Hope to see you there!"