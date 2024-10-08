Community comes together for annual apple pressing day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Apple pressing has taken place at Willey and District Village Hall in Broseley since 2019.

Apple Pressing Day in The Village of Willey in Shropshire at Willey Village Hall..

The event has become a popular annual activity for apple and cider lovers alike who pay a small fee (£5) to have their apple crops pressed and turned into juice.

This year's event on Sunday saw scores of the community turn up to have their crops pressed but also visit a pop-up bar or dip into the hot drinks, rolls and cakes that were on sale throughout the afternoon.

Anne Skinner, secretary at the village hall, said the day was all about the community coming together.

She said: “It is really lovely to see so many people come. They come with their apples but also they come to the bar, have a nice bit to eat or a cup of coffee. It just gives people the chance to get together.”

She said that once apples are pressed people make use of the juice, often for cider.

“The juice goes into bottles and they can take it as cider or fresh juice or we can pasteurise it for them.” she said.

She added that she wished to say thank you to all the committee members at the hall for making the refreshments and manning the stations, and also to the Shropshire Smallholders Association for lending their equipment again.