Scarecrows return as town holds its third annual trail

Prizes were given for the best scarecrows that adorned the town over Saturday and Sunday, in an event started by the local church.

The scarecrow trail Broseley (picture: Broseley Benefice church)

The festival was the brainchild of Father Chris Penn, who died last year at the age of 62. The first event in 2022, organised by Broseley Benefice church, was held in his memory.

In total, 59 scarecrows ranging from skateboarders to jockeys to footballers.

Following the event, Broseley Benfice church said: “On behalf of all the scarecrow team, can we say a massive thank you to everyone who took part in the scarecrow festival.

“Thank you for your creativity, your support, your kindness, but most of all, thank you for all the amazing smiles you created and shared. That’s how we measure the success of what we do. Not only that but the weather smiled on us too!”