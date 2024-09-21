Core blimey! Village's annual apple pressing event returns next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Apple pressing has taken place at Willey and District Village Hall in Willey, near Broseley, since 2019.

The event has become a popular activity each year for apple and cider-lovers alike.

This year the event is returning on Sunday, October 6 from noon.

Organiser say there will be a pop-up bar, hot drinks, savoury rolls and home-made cakes, and all are welcome, with or without apples.

Organiser Anne Skinner said: “Any amount of apples can be pressed for the princely sum of £5 with no extra charge for pasteurisation, if required.

“Please bring normal-sized screw-top wine bottles for pasteurising, and milk cartons and larger plastic containers for fresh juice or cider production.

“Cash is needed for the apple pressing and café, but the bar can take a card, too. This is a lovely community day where you can help with the process and meet new people, so please put the date in your diaries. The hall is signposted off the B4373 between Broseley and Bridgnorth.

"See you there!”