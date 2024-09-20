Historic greenhouse to be reinstated at Shropshire National Trust hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A planning application that would see a lean-to glasshouse reinstated in the walled gardens of Benthall Hall in Broseley was submitted by the National Trust last month.

The plans were to rebuild one of the glasshouses that was reportedly constructed on the property between 1902 and 1927.

The structures played an important role in the history of Benthall Hall, having been used by notable Benthall tenant, George Maw, a well-respected and admired botanist.

Maw was known for his work introducing herbaceous plants into English Gardens and was well associated with the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew.

The National Trust, who now own the property, said the former glasshouse "was likely used to continue to grow exotic species of plant that potentially were from the collection brought back to Benthall by George Maw".

The charity argued that reinstating the glasshouse would "enhance the historic environment by offering a structure reminiscent of Benthall's rich history and reputation for gardening.

"This will allow visitors, members, staff and volunteers to further appreciate the works of previous inhabitants and the present staff at the property in the art of botany and gardening."

Now, Shropshire Council have approved the plans, agreeing that the scheme will "enhance the garden's character".

"There is clear historic precedent for a lean-to glasshouse adjoining the curtilage-listed walled garden here. Overall, the scheme will enhance the garden’s character and legibility, and will not harm the wider settings of principal Grade I-listed building (Benthall Hall itself) or a separately listed Grade II*-listed church elsewhere within its grounds."