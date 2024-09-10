Firefighters battle car fire which spread to garage in Broseley
Emergency services were scrambled after a car fire spread to a garage of a home in Broseley in the early hours.
Police and firefighters were on scene at a fire on Wilkinson Avenue in Broseley in the early hours of Tuesday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a report of a car fire at around 2.38am.
Upon arrival, the crews from Much Wenlock and Telford Central found that the fire had spread to the garage of a home.
The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters reported no casualties were involved.
West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.