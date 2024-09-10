Firefighters battle car fire which spread to garage in Broseley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police and firefighters were on scene at a fire on Wilkinson Avenue in Broseley in the early hours of Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a report of a car fire at around 2.38am.

Upon arrival, the crews from Much Wenlock and Telford Central found that the fire had spread to the garage of a home.

The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters reported no casualties were involved.

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.