Stolen van seen heading towards Black Country

PCSO Helen Scott said the 2013 plate Ford Transit was taken overnight on Sunday/Monday and that the vehicle, with a registration ending in KVC, was stolen from Smithy Bank in the town.

Automatic Number Plate Cameras captured the van as it travelled along the B4176 towards Stourbridge.

If you are able to provide anymore information regarding this theft, please use our website to update incident Reference 00060_I_19082024 or contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on the team email bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk