Botched citizen's arrest sees innocent 15-year-old boy seriously injured

Taylor Edwards, 29, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Edwards, of Duke Street, Broseley, was spared jail for his actions, which left the teenager with a dislocated shoulder, and scuppered the youngster's chances of fulfilling ambitions to join the military.

Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, said that the victim was walking home from playing football with friends in a Broseley park at around 1am on June 23, 2019.

The court heard that Edwards had initially jumped out on the victim and his friends before shouting 'whoa' and 'bear-hugging' the youngster.

He then asked the teenager if he had been "stealing".

The youngster, who was innocent, said 'no', but Edwards went on to 'pad him down' to check if he had any stolen items.

When free Edwards appeared to leave the area and the teenager ran towards his home with another friend – only for Edwards to then give chase on a motorbike.