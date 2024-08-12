I now pronounce you, a two-bed flat! Plans approved to turn upstairs of bridal business into apartment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The scheme proposed by applicant Mrs S Ellam will see the first and second floor at 76 High Street, Broseley converted to a two-bedroom apartment.

The first and second floors of the building are currently used for retail and storage purposes by the bridal business and the changes will see commercial floorspace at the building effectively cut in half according to documentation submitted with the application.

It is the second time a residential scheme for the building has been put forward in the last six months, with an earlier proposal to take out the shop-front and convert the entire building to a four bedroom residential property refused by council planners in May.

The upstairs of KT Bridal will be converted into a flat. Picture: Google

Shropshire Council was unimpressed with the original scheme, saying the loss of the shop unit would “undermine the area’s sustainability” – but the resubmitted plans have been more warmly received as they would retain the retail space on the ground floor.

“The conversion of the first and second floors to a residential dwelling is an acceptable change of use in principle,” said a report by Shropshire Council’s planning department.

“The retention of retail on the ground floor ensures the protection of the designated primary shopping area, addressing the previous reason for refusal.

“In agreement with the conservation officer the development will cause no significant harm to the conservation area.”