Petrol station raided in Broseley
Police in Broseley have been carrying out forensic examinations at an express supermarket in Shropshire following a burglary.
The Broseley Safer Neighbourhood Team say the Asda store in the town was hit in the early hours.
Posting a picture of the damage caused at the Asda Broseley Express petrol station in Ironbridge Road, the SNT said: “SNT attended the Broseley Asda this morning following a burglary in the early hours. Crime Scene Investigator are carrying out forensic checks at the store. “