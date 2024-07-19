Shropshire Star
Petrol station raided in Broseley

Police in Broseley have been carrying out forensic examinations at an express supermarket in Shropshire following a burglary.

By Richard Williams
The Broseley Safer Neighbourhood Team say the Asda store in the town was hit in the early hours.

Posting a picture of the damage caused at the Asda Broseley Express petrol station in Ironbridge Road, the SNT said: “SNT attended the Broseley Asda this morning following a burglary in the early hours. Crime Scene Investigator are carrying out forensic checks at the store. “

