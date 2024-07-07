Police confirm reasons for large presence in county woodland

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police Inspector Damien Kelly provided an update on the incident, in Benthall Woodland, near Broseley, earlier today, after large numbers of officers were seen in the area.

He said officers had been dealing with a missing persons report, and had found the individual concerned.

He said: "I would like to provide some information to reassure the residents of Broseley and Benthall of some recent policing and ambulance activity in the Benthall woodland.

"Police responded to a missing person report and following a quick investigation, the individual was found alive in the Benthall woods.

"Due to the size of the woodland, police attended in large numbers in order to effect an effective search.

"However, due to some medical concerns, the air ambulance and land ambulance were both deployed. The individual is in safe hands."

Inspector Kelly offered his thanks to local residents for their response during the incident.

He said: "I'd like to thank members of the local area for their patience and understanding.

"Officers were not able to engage as they would normally to concerned residents asking what was going on but it is my hope that this message can be used to provide some brief context which gives reassurance of the necessity for our enhanced presence and closures of certain footpaths for the short period of time we were there."