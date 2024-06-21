'There’s always something to catch your attention': Check out the pub that has won an award for its stunning design

The Pipe Makers Arms in Broseley has been recognised by CAMRA and its prestigious Pub Design Awards, which acknowledge the highest standards of architecture in refurbishment and historic conservation of pubs across the UK.

https://www.dai.ly/x7qvmsu

Judged by a panel of experts in design and conservation, the pub has won the 'Commended in the Community Local' category which is an award 'reserved for outstanding refurbished street-corner locals'.

Former owner of the pub, Kerry Ford, renovated the building that was previously known as 'The Albion' by herself. But, the former landlady quit during February because Punch Pubs - who own the building and lease it out - had increased its rent.

Locals and regulars at The Pipe Makers Arms were left furious after the pub was forced to close its doors, and there was uncertainty surrounding the pub's future existence.

However, Ben Stanford recently tackled the task after months of temporary fill-ins for Kerry, and he's extremely delighted for the pub to receive recognition.