Village presses ahead with its annual apple festival

Taking place at Willey and District Village Hall in Broseley, the pressing day pop-up pub takes place on Sunday, September 24 starting at noon.
The event was first held in 2019 and has become a popular annual activity each year for apple and cider lovers alike.
Anne Skinner, secretary at the village hall, said: "This event is centred around apples but it's a social event with a pop-up bar, hot drinks, snacks and cakes, and catching up with folks, so do come along with or without apples."
She added there would a single charge of £4 however many apples you bring along to press and no charge for attending the event.
"Please bring plastic cartons if you want fresh juice to consume or freeze at home and screw top glass bottles for pasteurising at the Hall," she said. "If you do not have your own, we have washed glass bottles at 50p each and sterilised plastic cartons at no extra charge."