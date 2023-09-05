Village presses ahead with its annual apple festival

Apple growers can get together to press their produce

Taking place at Willey and District Village Hall in Broseley, the pressing day pop-up pub takes place on Sunday, September 24 starting at noon.

The event was first held in 2019 and has become a popular annual activity each year for apple and cider lovers alike.

Anne Skinner, secretary at the village hall, said: "This event is centred around apples but it's a social event with a pop-up bar, hot drinks, snacks and cakes, and catching up with folks, so do come along with or without apples."

She added there would a single charge of £4 however many apples you bring along to press and no charge for attending the event.