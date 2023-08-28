Off road biker and passenger not wearing helmets putting 'themselves at risk of harm' say police

Picture: @WenlockCops

Officers say the biker and a passenger have not been wearing crash helmets and are putting themselves at "considerable risk of harm'.

The machine also has 'no registration plate and has been seen being ridden on the local roads and the Birchmeadow Playing Fields.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the policing team in Broseley & Much Wenlock, said: "We have had a number reports that an off road motorcycle with no registration plate has been riding on the road and on the Birchmeadow Playing Fields. On at least one occasion the rider was carrying a passenger. Neither were wearing helmets.

"Riding an unregistered motorcycle on the road is illegal and to do so without wearing a helmet is putting the rider and passenger at considerable risk of harm."

The Safer Neighbourhood Team officers say on Twitter that the incidents have been causing "alarm and distress.

They have asked members of the public to contact police on the West Mercia website if they can identify the person.

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team have been patrolling the area and will continue to do so in an effort to deter or identifiy those involved in this anti-social behaviour," said PCSO Goddard.

He added: "We are hoping to be able to identify the rider so that we can speak to them and try to keep them from harm and from causing further alarm and distress in the town.

"We would also issue them with a Section 59 Warning Notice and if their behaviour continues it is likely that the motorcycle will be seized and potentially crushed."

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can also contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk.