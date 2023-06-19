Broseley musician 'very proud' to be appointed MBE

Alan Gough MBE

Alan Gough was appointed MBE for services to music in Guernsey.

The 63-year-old moved the Channel Islands in 1981 after being born and brought up in Broseley.

The father of three, whose 93-year-old mother and two sisters still live in the Shropshire market town, said he was very "surprised" to have heard he had been nominated for an award.

He said: "I feel very proud and grateful to have been given such an honour.

"It is very humbling to know that someone has taken the time to nominate me.

"It was so wonderful to give my 93-year-old mother Margaret the good news. She lives in Broseley and is looked after brilliantly by my sisters Ann and Sheila."

The former Broseley Junior School and Abraham Darby Comprehensive School pupil studied oboe and piano at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

After moving to Guernsey 40 years ago, he became head of woodwind for the school's music service and later formed the Guernsey Chamber Choir and Orchestra.

He also founded the Youth Jazz Orchestra in 1992 and the Guernsey Symphonic Winds in 2005.

"I see it as a huge recognition for the Arts in general and for music in particular," Mr Gough said of his MBE.