Fire that wrecked decking and wheelie bins in Broseley "caused by discarded barbecue embers"

Church Stretton Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service has advised people to leave barbecues to cool overnight and soak the embers with water before discarding them.

Two fire engines were scrambled to Cockshutt Lane, in Broseley, from Church Stretton and Craven Arms along with an operations officer at 5.39am on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a fire in Broseley involving affecting decking and two wheelie bins. The cause was due to the disposal of BBQ embers. Please leave BBQs to cool overnight and soak with water before disposal."

The fire service said it had been involving hot barbeque embers placed in a wheelie bin.

Two wheelie bins, three square metres of wooden decking and facia boards of property affected by fire, which was out upon arrival of fire service.