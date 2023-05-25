Family fun day for charity

The Boat Inn in Jackfield

The event at The Boat Inn in Jackfield on Sunday, May 28, from 2pm until late​, will feature a free bouncy castle, local craft stalls, a bottle tombola and cake stall.​

A live band, Four Bar Fire, will performing a one-hour set at 4pm, and karaoke starts at 5pm.

Vikki Marchant who is organising the fun day said: "I’ve been involved with fundraising since around 2012 when my mum was diagnosed with cancer and after spending many years supporting cancer research UK, I now just enjoy helping different charities that need help and support."

She added that all proceeds of the family fun day were going to Severn Hospice.