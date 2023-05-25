Family fun day for charity

The event at The Boat Inn in Jackfield on Sunday, May 28, from 2pm until late, will feature a free bouncy castle, local craft stalls, a bottle tombola and cake stall.
A live band, Four Bar Fire, will performing a one-hour set at 4pm, and karaoke starts at 5pm.
Vikki Marchant who is organising the fun day said: "I’ve been involved with fundraising since around 2012 when my mum was diagnosed with cancer and after spending many years supporting cancer research UK, I now just enjoy helping different charities that need help and support."
She added that all proceeds of the family fun day were going to Severn Hospice.
"Without those amazing local businesses donating prizes or discounting services and people bringing along cakes, tombola prizes, I honestly couldn’t do an event like this."