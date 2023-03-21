Police in appeal to target youths kicking house doors in the early hours

Police in Telford are appealing for help after youths were spotted kicking a house door in the early hours

Officers in Broseley have issued another appeal after youths were spotted kicking a door to a house on Duke Street.

Four youths were reportedly kicking the door at around 4am on Sunday, March 19.

This is one of a number of incidents reported, where youths have been spotted kicking doors on Duke Street and Queen Street.

In February, Police were notified of two instances where a group of four to six youths were seen to be repeatedly kicking a door and throwing stones at a bus in the town.

A week later, the towns police team issued a 14-year-old with an anti-social behaviour order for "seriously interfering with the quality of life of others."

Officers are asking the public for help in identifying the youths involved with this most recent incident.

In a notification to residents, PSCO Malcolm Goddard said: "Kicking on peoples doors at anytime of the day is unacceptable, at 4am in the morning it is even more distressing for those in the house targeted."

Anyone with information is encouraged to email the Safer Neighbourhood Team at bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk.