Shropshire firefighters and vet work together to sedate and rescue trapped horse

Gouchy the horse managed to get its front leg stuck after stepping on a trailer in Bridgnorth Road, Broseley and firefighters were called to help the owners to free the helpless equine.

Two fire appliances, including the rescue tender raced from Bridgnorth and Wellington with an operations officer.

A vet also attended the scene at about 6.20pm on Tuesday. Sending a vet is standard procedure with animal rescues.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Gouchy the horse had stepped on a trailer and managed to get his front leg stuck.

"He was fit and well, but just couldn’t get himself free."

The vet was called on to sedate the large animal, which allowed the fire crews to use their Holmatro cutter and spreader to free the horse.

The spokesman added that the crews had an animal audience while they worked their rescue magic.

"Nice to see his horsey friends staying close to him to make sure he was ok and wasn’t causing us any issues too while we helped him out of sticky situation," said the spokesman.