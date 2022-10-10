Inside the eerie and abandoned houses near Telford with a haunting but misleading nickname

'The Doll House' at the abandoned hamley of Darley near Telford. Photo: Dan Haigney

Hidden away in a wooded valley, more than a mile from the nearest road, are the long-abandoned buildings of what was once the village of Darley.

These days the village has the nicknamed the 'Village of Bones', and has been the subject of several videos and blogs by explorers.

The latest of these is by Dan Haigney, through his YouTube channel, Third Rate content, and Facebook page, Hidden and forgotten Wales/England.

One of the dilapidated chairs left in 'The Doll House'. Photo: Dan Haigney

Peter Rabbit wallpaper left in 'The Doll House'. Photo: Dan Haigney

Dan and his dad, Pete, went to explore the two houses and crumbled remains of other out-buildings in a recent video.

Abandoned items found inside the walls of the various buildings included old chairs, a mattress, bed frame and farm machinery, all left to rot and rust. Elsewhere, other eerie remains included newspaper cuttings from 1983 and 1984, and Peter Rabbit wallpaper.

"There was something quite melancholic about it," Dan said. "I don't know if something to do with the time of year.

"The child's wallpaper was most eerie. But nature is reclaiming its own really."

Abandoned farm machiney at one of the derelict out-buildings. Photo: Dan Haigney

It's claimed Darley was first mentioned in 1342, a handful of cottages existed on the site in the 1600s and 1700s.

A local walking group, Broseley Walkers are Welcome, says that residents started moving out when nearby industry started to decline.

Detailing the route of 'The Honeypot Walk' south of the town, the guide speaks of a nearby saggar (a type of kiln furniture) works closing in the 1780s, before the arrival of the railway in 1862 led to riverside areas losing their importance.

The ghostly second house up on the hillside. Photo: Dan Haigney

It's been decades since anyone lived in either home. Photo: Dan Haigney

By 1911 it's understood that just two homes - reportedly off-grid - remained and by the 1980s Darley was no longer recognisable as a hamlet.

Two houses remain. One is known as 'The Doll House', and Dan described it as being in better condition than the other due to its more secluded location, despite a tree growing through the roof. In the second house the main beam had come down inside, leaving the building in a perilous state.

The derelict fire place in the second house. Photo: Dan Haigney

The beam in the second house has fallen down, leaving the house structually undermined. Photo: Dan Haigney

Windows and doors were missing from both houses, although 'The Doll House' has had boards installed in the downstairs window fittings, while inside the crumbled remains of fire places, stoves, tiles and old kitchen hooks could be found.

And as for bones as the so-called 'Village of Bones'?

Well, Dan didn't find any. He's not alone either.

At the end of his video, the Shrewsbury-based explorer said the moniker given to the area was "a bit clickbaity" having found no evidence of bones

A 2018 blog on Shrewsbury From Where You Are Not recalled a trip to the village. Although the author found a sheep's skull, complete with horns, there were no signs of human remains.