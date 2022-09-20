'Friendly and relaxed' pub opening in Broseley next month pays homage to area's pipemaking heritage

The Pipe Makers Arms on High Street will open to the public on October 1 at the site of the former Albion Inn.

It will feature authentic clay pipes in the bar which were made in Broseley at the site of what is now Broseley Pipeworks - one of the Ironbridge Valley of Invention attractions

It will also be the first pub venture for Broseley native Kerry Ford who has spent three months working on the building and training in the pub industry with landlords Punch Taverns.

She said: "It has been hard work but good and loads of people have popped their heads in to see what is going on and what I am doing, they have also offered best wishes and sometimes pork pies which we will sell when open along with scotch eggs and a cheeses board,

"We won't be a gastro pub or a nightclub but we will offer craft ales, ciders, good gin and wine and occasional music but on the acoustic and folk side, nothing too loud so I am hoping it will cater for everyone and they will enjoy what the new pub has to offer.

"When I took it on and the landlords saw what I wanted to do I think they thought it would take a major investment, but I have managed to get it down to £10,000 by shopping around for furniture and decor - we have clay pipes also donated to us which will as the name suggests, feature around the pub."

"Some people would think it is not a good time to take on a pub with the increase in energy prices and the downturn in the economy but the landlords managed to get a good deal on the utility bills and I have managed to keep costs down so far.