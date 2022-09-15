Huge sinkhole in middle of road is finally repaired two months after it appeared

The section of the road where the sinkhole has been repaired

The huge hole, in the middle of the road on Park View in Broseley, first started to appear in early June.

It grew to the point where the road was closed off to protect the safety of residents.

Some had spoken out over their concerns about the reasons behind the hole.

Since, a series of investigations have been carried out to identify the cause of the hole, before repairs could be carried out.

Now it has been confirmed that Severn Trent, which was in charge of the repairs, has completed the work with the road finally set to be re-opened later today.

Speaking at the start of the month Severn Trent had confirmed it had been working to find out the cause of the hole – but had been unable to confirm what had created it.

The firm had said it expected repairs to the hole, which had resulted in the road being entirely fenced off, to take two weeks.

Shropshire Council had initially been investigating the problem, but Severn Trent took over responsibility for the work.

Sinkholes appear when the layer of rock underneath the ground is dissolved by water. As the rock dissolves, spaces develop underground, and this causes the land on the surface to collapse into the open area underneath.