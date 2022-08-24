Notification Settings

Car involved in late-night road smash in Telford area

By Nick Humphreys
Telford
Broseley
Published: 2022-08-24

Fire crews were called to a smash in the early hours of this morning.

The one-vehicle crash happened on Balls Lane, Broseley, at around midnight. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle when the fire service arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 12.07am on Wednesday, August 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Broseley. This incident involved one small car which required making safe.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

