Car involved in late-night road smash in Telford area

The one-vehicle crash happened on Balls Lane, Broseley, at around midnight. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle when the fire service arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 12.07am on Wednesday, August 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Broseley. This incident involved one small car which required making safe.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."