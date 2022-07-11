Broseley youngsters are building for the future

(Back, from left) Reece Ramsay assistant site manager, David Duncan site manager, Callum Bradbury trainee assistant site manager, Tom Williams senior site manager, Callum Madden area build manager, Eleanor Madden reception class teacher with children from Broseley Church of England Primary School.

Broseley Church of England Primary School children, from reception to Year 6, visited The Quarters @ Redhill development in Telford.

They were selected to attend the Vistry Group development as part of their current topic – future jobs – after showing an interest in the construction sector.

Vistry Group is building 450 new homes under its Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands at the site off the A5 on the eastern edge of the town.

The children learnt about the dangers and risks of working on a building site during a talk from the health and safety advisor at the development.

Reece Ramsay, assistant site manager, helping the pupils with bricklaying.

They were given a tour around the show home and got involved in some bricklaying and tree planting around the site’s pond.

At the end of the tour, the pupils also received Vistry goodie bags as a memento of their visit.

Calum Madden, area build manager for Vistry Mercia, said: “Site visits like this are a great opportunity to teach children about the construction industry and to show them the wide variety of job roles within it.

“Welcoming local schools to our developments helps us to build strong relationships with the local community and enables us to provide an enjoyable and rewarding experience for the pupils.

“We hope that some of the children were inspired to think about potentially choosing a career in construction when they get older.”

Eleanor Madden, reception class teacher at Broseley Church of England Primary School, said: “We are invested in our children's futures and a lot of our children have a keen interest in construction.