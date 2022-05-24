First responder delighted to be batonbearer for Games

Mark Jones, a Community First Responder from Broseley, was nominated by his wife to be a Batonbearer for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Mark Jones from Broseley, recently received an email to confirm that he will be a part of the Queen's Baton Relay for his dedication and work as a community first responder.

He was nominated by his wife after they both saw an advertisement on TV looking for batonbearers who have made a meaningful and positive contribution to their community.

The 46-year-old said: "When I saw them email I was taken by surprise. I went to my wife and said 'this is you isn't it', she's the one who knows the ins and outs of what I do.

"I really can't wait. I'll be doing it for myself and the people I work with. I am massively overwhelmed with it and it's going to be a proud moment."

Mark worked as a special constable for West Mercia Police for 16 years before deciding to take a medical route, after he jumped into action to save a life without any medical training.

He has now been a volunteer for his local community first responder team for the past 18 years – giving up his own time to serve the people in his community.

Mark set up the first defibrillator in Broseley after witnessing the importance of early defibrillation in medical incidents – with 13 now available in the community.

Alongside his colleagues, Mark also set up a social evening to raise awareness of cardiac arrest where children and young people can walk away with a certificate for attending the sessions.

Mark highlighted the importance of community spirit at the moment, particularly with the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and having lived through two-years of lockdown restrictions.

"I am so proud and privileged to have the honour of representing my community of Shropshire in this truly magical event that is taking place," he added.

He has not yet been told what part of the course he will be taking on, but the baton arrives in the county between July 18 and 19.