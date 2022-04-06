Notification Settings

Broseley gallery displays art from little angels

By Paul Jenkins

A Broseley gallery is looking to showcase the best of artwork from schools across Shropshire on the theme of global warming.

Entries from schools across the area
Mike and Ann Fraser have run the Angel Gallery, High Street since 2019 with the aim of showcasing the best of visually descriptive paintings and sculptures as well as holding workshops in the heart of the Shropshire countryside.

They decided to invite entries on the theme of global warming for schoolchildren of between the ages of five and 18, with the artwork displayed inside the gallery.

Six schools from Ruyton-XI-Towns, Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Telford responded and all the artwork is on display throughout April at the gallery,.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

