Police are appealing for help to find Kurt Williams

West Mercia Police are asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kurt Williams from Broseley to get in touch.

Officers said he had last been seen at 10pm on Thursday, November 11, at a bar in Hurst Street, Birmingham.

A spokesman for the police said: "He's 27, white, 5ft8, slim with blue eyes, black hair, a beard & barber tattoo & rose on his right hand."