One of the kinds of art on display

The Angel Gallery in Broseley is holding a 'meet the artists' weekend on October 30 and 31 between 11am and 4pm.

There will be a selection of guest artists who you can meet, ask questions of and see how they create their masterpieces.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the work and creativity involved.

You can ask questions, look around, relax with a selection of teas, coffees and homemade biscuits.

Stephen Michael Law, Viki Billinge, Ruth Duffy, Lindsay Fellowes, Anne Armes, Erica Hayward, Isabel Bradley, Philip Thomas and Ann Fraser.