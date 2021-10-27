The Angel Gallery in Broseley is holding a 'meet the artists' weekend on October 30 and 31 between 11am and 4pm.
There will be a selection of guest artists who you can meet, ask questions of and see how they create their masterpieces.
Don’t miss this opportunity to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the work and creativity involved.
You can ask questions, look around, relax with a selection of teas, coffees and homemade biscuits.
Stephen Michael Law, Viki Billinge, Ruth Duffy, Lindsay Fellowes, Anne Armes, Erica Hayward, Isabel Bradley, Philip Thomas and Ann Fraser.
For more information visit here.